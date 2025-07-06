Bhubaneswar: “Both individuals and institutions must take responsibility for creating a cleaner and greener future for the next generations,” said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati while leading a plantation drive at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Van Mahotsav, Saturday.

The event underscored the importance of tree plantation in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity.

The Governor’s initiative reflected his continued commitment to environmental protection and sustainable living. As part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, the Governor planted a sapling at Shyamananda Park within the Raj Bhavan premises.

Officers and staff members also joined the drive, planting several saplings across the campus to mark the occasion.

In line with this green vision, Raj Bhavan has already implemented several eco-friendly measures. Solar power systems have been installed to reduce dependence on conventional energy, and electric vehicles have been inducted into the Governor’s fleet to curb emissions.

These initiatives reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, making Raj Bhavan a model of green governance in the state.

Similarly, the University Law College (ULC), in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Khurda, observed Van Mahotsav Friday under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, aimed at raising awareness about environmental protection through tree plantation.

The event was graced by District Judge Biranchi Narayan Mohanty as chief guest, along with DLSA chairperson Salomi Sahu and other judicial officers.

ULC Head Gyanendra Kumar Sahu welcomed the dignitaries and joined them in planting saplings on the college campus.

ULC students participated in the campaign with great enthusiasm, reflecting their strong commitment to environmental conservation.

The event also included discussions on the pressing need to combat environmental degradation and the critical role of afforestation in addressing climate change.

“This initiative reminds us that nurturing a tree is like nurturing life itself. Planting a sapling today is a promise for a cleaner, greener tomorrow,” said ULC head Sahu, urging students to embrace sustainable practices.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge to protect the environment and promote green habits in everyday life.

PNN