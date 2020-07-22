Bhubaneswar: A total of 91 cases were reported Wednesday taking the total number of COVID cases to 1343 in Bhubaneswar, the BMC informed in a tweet.

Of the 91 cases, 72 have been reported from quarantine cetntres while 19 are local contact cases. All the positive cases have been shifted to COVID hopsitals, the BMC said.

In addition, a total of 99 patients have been reported to be cured from the infection and have been discharged from the COVID hospitals.

So far, 724 cases have recovered while 11 people have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 infection in the state capital, Bhubaneswar. With the detection of 91 cases Wednesday, the total number of active cases now stands at 606.

PNN