Bhubaneswar: In its efforts to combat Covid-19, Khimji Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Khimji Jewellers, Monday donated 60 beds with mattresses, pillows and other accessories as well as 60 bedside units to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Khimji Jewellers director Sumeet Khimji handed over the items to BMC commissioner Sanjay Singh here. The beds will be used in Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in Bhubaneswar, including those at Patia, Dumduma, which are being run by BMC.

On the occasion, Sumeet said, “Bhubaneswar, the Capital city, is battling with the second wave of pandemic with a lot of grit and responsibility. During this hour of crisis, it is commendable to see the way BMC has been taking constructive initiatives in giving aid and services. Khimji Foundation has always extended its support to the Odisha government as well as the BMC in times of crisis.”

“I would request the citizens of Bhubaneswar to be strong, not to panic and take utmost precautions like using masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance. I urge all to get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.