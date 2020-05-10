Phulbani: COVID-19 situation in Ganjam district has been a cause of concern for Kandhamal district administration owing to proximity.

While Ganjam has 118 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday noon, Kandhamal has none. That said, Kandhamal administration is leaving nothing to chances given the traditional close bond and familial links people of both these districts share.

Kandhamal district administration has sealed seven entry and exit points on the district border and has beefed up security checks to contain interdistrict road communication.

While interior parts of the district have been given some degree of relaxation owing to the green zone status of Kandhamal, travel restrictions are being enforced in border areas.

Collector Brundha D has tasked four senior officials of the district administration to supervise security arrangements across the district.

While deputy collector Ratnakar Kandi has been given the charge of Sudrukumpa post, additional tehsildar Manoj Kumar Padhy is taking care of Khajuripada post. Kalinga post is being looked after by additional tehsildar of G Udaygiri Rakesh Kumar Patra.

PNN