Bhubaneswar: With thousands of migrant workers reaching Odisha, the state recorded the largest-ever jump in COVID patients Friday with the state tally reaching 271.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, Ganjam reported a massive spike in COVID positive cases Friday taking the number of COVID-19 positives in the district to 71 making it the worst-affected district in the state. Meanwhile, Kendrapara reported five, Bhadrak three and Khordha one case.

Most of the patients returned from Surat town in Gujarat and various places of West Bengal while one of them returned from Kerala.

That said, one person from Rourkela in Sundargarh district recovered and tested negative for the virus Friday taking the total recoveries in the state rose to 63, state Health & Family Welfare Department said.

According to state government data as of Friday evening, 271 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 206 cases are active, 63 have recovered and two persons have died.