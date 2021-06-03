Bhubaneswar: The expected third wave of COVID-19 pandemic would probably be as severe as the second one. It may attack people of all age groups including children, a top expert said Thursday.

According to Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) chief Ajay Kumar Parida, any chance of resurgence in another wave of the pandemic will broadly depend on three important factors. The factors are vaccination, mutation of the virus and adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols of the government.

“If such a situation erupts, it will not only hit the children who might be the most vulnerable but will also affect others,” Parida added.

Also read: Naveen sanctions Rs 67.52 lakh from CMRF for stray animals in third phase

Odisha government has already initiated preparations to tackle any outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19, the ILS chief informed.

The cases of re-infection with COVID-19 have been witnessed in a very marginal number of patients in Odisha. However, re-infections were seen mostly in healthcare workers who are more exposed to high load of infection, Parida further said.

Notably, the ILS chief cautioned that COVID-19 should not be taken for granted, especially in the case of already infected people. The only way to avoid infection is to wear mask and abide by safety protocols, Parida cautioned.

PNN