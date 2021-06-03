Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday sanctioned Rs 67.52 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for stray animals in urban areas.

The amount which has been sanctioned in the third phase will be utilised to feed stray animals during the extended lockdown period, a source in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed.

While Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is to spend around Rs 20,000 per day for the purpose, other four municipal corporations will spend Rs 10,000 each, per day.

Also read: Body of girl found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Bhimatangi area

Forty-eight municipalities each can spend up to Rs 5,000 and 61 Notified Area Councils (NACs) can spend a maximum of Rs 2,000 each, per day, the CMO source added.

Notably, the Chief Minister had earlier sanctioned Rs 1,13,94,000 this year in two phases for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) was also sanctioned Rs 15 crore from the CMRF Thursday for effective COVID management in the municipal corporation area.

The CMC had earlier received Rs 26,71,19,144 for the purpose. With this, the total amount of money sanctioned to CMC stands at Rs 41,71,19,144 for COVID management.

PNN