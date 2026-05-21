Jajpur/Kaliapani: Nearly a decade after the Nagada child deaths, concerns over malnutrition and mysterious illnesses have resurfaced in the mining belt of Sukinda in Jajpur district.

Six children of a family from a Juang hamlet in Tikarpada under Kansa panchayat are reportedly suffering from severe malnutrition and an unidentified disease.

Although the government pumps in huge amounts of funds toward malnutrition control in Sukinda after the 2016 Nagada child deaths, several children in remote tribal pockets of the block continue to suffer from anaemia and other health complications.

Villagers suspect that apart from malnutrition, consumption of contaminated water may also be contributing to the deteriorating health conditions of the kids.

The affected children belong to the Juang community residing in Juang Sahi of Tikarpada village, where around 12 families work as daily wagers.

Lack of awareness and poor family planning have reportedly worsened the situation, with many children in the hamlet suffering from anaemia-related ailments.

Sources said Surjya Juang, 35, and his wife, Turi Juang, 30, have six children born at short intervals of nearly one year each.

All six children are now reportedly suffering from an unidentified illness, with blister-like eruptions appearing on their bodies.

Villagers alleged that the children are severely anaemic and warned that without immediate medical intervention, a repeat of the 2016 tragedy cannot be ruled out.

When contacted, local ASHA worker Anita Dehuri said she had visited the family and advised them to take the children to a hospital.

However, she claimed the family was unwilling to do so.

The state government has been implementing several welfare measures in the region, including distribution of nutritious food, supply of safe drinking water, regular health check-ups, solar lighting, road connectivity and medical care for malnourished children.

However, locals alleged that the lack of proper implementation of these programmes and their monitoring has made these efforts ineffective.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised over water contamination in the Sukinda mining region.

According to reports of the Central Groundwater Board, groundwater in parts of the mining belt contains chromium levels nearly 14 times above permissible limits.

Residents alleged that despite the establishment of a mega piped water supply project, many villages are yet to receive safe drinking water.

Mining waste discharged into Damsala nullah has further polluted local water sources.

Due to acute water scarcity, residents of Kaliapani and nearby areas are reportedly forced to use toxic water from the nullah for daily needs, affecting humans, livestock and wildlife alike.

The issue has also drawn the attention of the National Green Tribunal, which recently directed a joint inquiry and sought a report on the issue.

CDMO Bijay Kumar Mishra said a special team from the Health department has been regularly monitoring malnutrition and other health-related problems in Sukinda area.

Necessary steps are being taken on the basis of the team’s reports, he mentioned.

Mishra added that appropriate action would also be taken after an assessment of the situation in Tikarpada Juang hamlet.