Bhubaneswar: The body of an 18-year-old girl was found hanging at a doctor’s residence under mysterious circumstances in Bhimatangi area under Airfield police limits of Bhubaneswar Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mamali Jena who used to live in nearby Kargil slum of Bhubaneswar, an official of the police station said.

On being informed, Airfield police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Later, it was sent to Capital Hospital for postmortem. The cause of Mamali’s death has not been ascertained yet.

Whether it is a case of murder or suicide can only be confirmed after the postmortem report comes in, the official added.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. We are probing from all possible angles, the official stated.

PNN