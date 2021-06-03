Baripada: In a crackdown Wednesday night, Baripada town police busted a spurious foreign liquor manufacturing unit at Khunta area in Mayurbhanj district and detained two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the town police raided the illegal unit and seized a huge cache of spurious products which were kept ready for sale in the local market, a police official said.

A team of officials from Khunta police station conducted the raid on a large house from where the illegal business was being operated. A number of workers were on the job of bottling the spurious foreign liquor when the police team raided, the senior official added.

According to a source, hundreds of empty bottles, packaged liquor, essence, fake stickers of reputed brands, alcohol, along with a packaging machine being used in bottling were seized.

“Huge quantity of materials used in the spurious liquor manufacturing has been seized. We have detained two persons in this connection for interrogation. A case has also been registered and investigation is on to find out the involvement of others in the illegal business, if any,” Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kedarnath Sahu said.

PNN