Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 8,839 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 7,90,970. The active caseload in the state now stands at 85,423. Out of the 8,839 new infections, 4,948 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,891 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported the highest ever 42 fresh fatalities taking total tally in the state to 2,873 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department. Sundargarh alone reported the highest deaths (five); followed by Cuttack and Kalahandi districts (four each); Boudh, Khurda (including two from Bhubaneswar) and Jharsuguda districts (three each); Angul, Balasore, Bolangir, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts (two each); Bargarh, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Puri districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 1,235 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 769 new infections.

Also read: Truck catches fire following collision in Dhenkanal, driver charred to death

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (583), Dhenkanal (510), Jajpur (493), Puri (438), Bhadrak (419), Angul (414), Balasore (395), Sundargarh (338), Jagatsinghpur (317), Kendrapara (302), Nayagarh (246), Rayagada (216), Ganjam (196), Sambalpur (194), Bargarh (193), Keonjhar (188), Boudh (179), Kalahandi (145), Nabarangpur (129), Jharsuguda (121), Subarnapur (118), Koraput (99), Bolangir (89), Malkangiri (85), Deogarh (84), Kandhamal (58), Gajapati (52) and Nuapada (34).

The State Pool reported 200 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,19,72,226 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 10,594.

PNN