Dhenkanal: In a tragic road mishap that took place in wee hours of Wednesday, the driver of a speeding truck was charred to death after it rear-ended another stationary truck at Jadapal village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district.

According to an eyewitness, the fly ash-laden truck was on its way from BRG Iron and Steel plant located at Kantabania to a road expansion work site on NH-53 in Kamakhyanagar area in the district. The speeding vehicle rammed into another stationary truck.

Also read: Miscreants open fire during loot bid in Balasore, three critically injured

The impact of the collision was severe and the speeding truck caught fire immediately. The driver of the vehicle was unable to come out of the truck and was burnt alive in the mishap.

On being informed about the incident by some locals, a team of fire personnel including local police rushed to the accident site.

Kamakhyanagar cops have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to understand what led to the accident. Police, meanwhile, recovered the charred body and sent it for postmortem, a senior police official said.

PNN