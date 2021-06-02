Balasore: As many as three persons of a family sustained grievous injuries after some armed miscreants indiscriminately opened fire at them late Tuesday night, during a loot bid in a jeweller’s house at Saudu village under Soro police limits in Balasore district.

According to a source, a group of 10 unidentified miscreants barged into the house of Sanatan Kamila located under Bahanaga block in the district at around 2.00am. The miscreants looted jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh by terrorising the family members at gunpoint.

When the family members shouted for help, the miscreants decamped with the valuables. Moments later, the looters opened fire in their escape bid after some neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the scream of the victims.

The looters fired about 10 rounds at the family members including some villagers leaving three of them critically injured.

“We rushed to the spot after hearing noise and firing sound. Rabindra Barik and his son Debasish entered the house of the jeweler in a bid to capture the looters. The miscreants opened fire at them. Rabindra and his son sustained multiple bullet injuries on head and chest,” a resident of Saudu village Bijay Kumar Barik said.

The injured were immediately rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Soro police reached the spot after being informed by villagers about the loot and firing incident. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. A manhunt is underway and the miscreants would be nabbed soon, a senior police official said.

PNN