Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported 2,239 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 64,533.

Out of the 2,239 new cases, 1,416 were reported from quarantine centres while 823 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported six new cases, similarly Balasore 130, Bargarh 51, Bhadrak 73, Bolangir 66, Boudh 53, Cuttack 117, Dhenkanal 36, Gajapati 42, Ganjam 246, Jagatsinghpur 26, Jajpur 75, Jharsuguda 13, Kalahandi 21, Kandhamal 90, Kendrapada seven, Keonjhar 72, Khurda 419, Koraput 91, Malkangiri 55, Mayurbhanj 80, Nabarangpur 14, Nayagarh 147, Nuapada eight, Puri 40, Rayagada 120, Sambalpur 53, Sonepur 24 and Sundargarh 64.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 20,339.

