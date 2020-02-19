Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police Wednesday issued a few regulations for smooth flow of traffic on Maha Shivratri scheduled to be observed at Lingaraj temple here February 21.

According to the police, restrictions will be imposed from 2am Friday till dispersal of crowd after illumination of ‘Maha Deepa’ at the 11th century shrine.

Four-wheelers, except for VIPs, will not be allowed to ply on Rath Road from Mausi Maa Square. “These vehicles may take Vivekananda Marg and proceed to Kacharapindi passing Sanitorium Square and park vehicles near Kedar Gouri Temple Road. VIP vehicles will be allowed upto the earmarked parking in front of the northern Gate of Lingaraj temple via Rath Road, Tinimundia, Badheibanka and Rath Yard,” read a note.

Likewise, vehicles approaching from Ravi Talkies side shall be allowed upto Kacharapindi via Sanitorium Square. Four-wheelers will be allowed upto Kotitirtha Lane where they will be allowed parking at the northern side of Ananta Basudev Temple.

Vehicles from Garage Chhak and Samantarapur side will be diverted to BMC Market Complex parking through Substation Square. Three-wheelers will be allowed parking on the eastern side of Ananta Basudev Temple.

Similarly, vehicles from Keuta Sahi shall be diverted to BMC Market Complex parking after passing Kedar Lane Tarini Resort and Substation Square. On the other hand, vehicles from Dakshin Kali Temple Road and Tarasundari Road shall be diverted to BM High School and SM High School Grpund for parking.

Four-wheelers from Punama Gate side will not be allowed to Badheibanka from Pathana Sahi Square. “These vehicles will be allowed parking at RI office Ground. Two-wheelers, on the other hand, will be allowed to proceed upto Badheibanka Square. They can take Blood Bank Square to reach BM High School and SM High School Ground for parking.”

Two-wheelers from Rath Road can take Badheibanka and Blood Bank Square to reach BM High School and SM High School Ground for parking.

“Buses should take Garage Chhak route to proceed to BMC Market Complex for parking. Vehicles from Bindusagar side won’t be allowed towards Bhanja Mandap. Stretches from Hata Sahi Chhak to Bhanja Mandap, Bhanja Mandap to Badheibanka and Substation diversion point to Lion’s Gate of Lingaraj temple will be declared as ‘Pedestrians’ Zone’, said the note.