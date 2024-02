Puri: The lower part of the ‘gumuta’ of Srimandir’s north gate has developed a crack, a source said Sunday.

Some pieces of stone fell off from the engraved sculpture at another place in the temple, the source added.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conservation assistant Jyotiprakash Pradhan inspected the site today.

Pradhan assured that conservation work is already underway and efforts will be directed towards preserving and stabilising the cracked portion.

PNN