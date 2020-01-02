Sambalpur: Adding to the misery of farmers, the Debjhran dam of Jujumara block in Sambalpur district, which is instrumental for growth of the farm sector through irrigation, is gradually losing its irrigational capacity thanks to lack of renovation by the officials concerned.

Expressing outrage, farmers here have accused the government of sitting idle while no steps are being taken for the dam’s renovation and to make it usable for irrigation. The bottom level of the dam is leaking due to cracks while leakages of water through sluice gates have not been plugged.

Continuous leakage of water for a few months has resulted in a sharp fall in the water level of the dam. Given the problem, local farmers apprehended that the dam will not hold enough water during summer to feed farmlands during cropping season.

According to locals, the minor irrigation department conducted a survey about repair of the dam and a technical team led by chief engineer inspected the faults. The team assured that special divers will be pressed into service to detect fault lines deep in the water in the summer season. However the assurance has not been carried out in reality.

Over the years, the dam has been receiving water flowing down from uphill area and rain water. But instead of storing the water for the summer use, the dam is leaking all the water through its cracks, alleged farmers.

In 2018, Debjharan was developed as an eco-tourism site. Locals added that the 70-acre area covered Debjharan Dam plays key role to the growth of tourism in the area. “If the dam is neglected like this, it will leave an ecological impact and ultimately affect tourism,” they observed.

Former MLA Rohit Pujari has repeatedly reminded the state tourism department and the forest and environment department for necessary steps to repair the dam but to no avail.

The dam was constructed by the state government in 1971-72. 283 hectares around the dam used to get water from it, helping farmers grow crops. More than 500 farmers of four panchyats in Jujumara block depend upon the dam for irrigation purpose.

“We fail to get water from the dam. Our crops now solely depend on the rain god,” some farmers said adding in the monsoon, the dam would help conserve water if it is renovated properly.

Farmers have been growing pulses and vegetables in both Ravi and Kharif season. To cultivate crops they totally depend upon the dam for irrigation purpose and pressed the administration for the quick restoration work of the dam.

When SDO of irrigation department Kishore Chandra Panda was contacted in this regard, he said: “As per the advice of the technical team we are looking for a skilled diving team who will detect the fault lines of the dam by going underwater.”

He added that the wastage of water through sluice gated would be checked with a new system soon.