Ahmedabad: It is like a coronavirus time bomb… ready to explode at any moment. Well there was huge criticism of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month. Many blamed the spread of coronavirus in India due to the conference. Well a similar if not more dangerous situation exists in the state of Gujarat. And it concerns the safety of the Odia people.

Plight of Odia workers

Approximately 2.5 lakh Odia migrant workers have been stranded in Gujarat since the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus began. Most of them are in Surat only. However, it is the conditions they are living in that have exposed them danger. They have been cramped into small rooms which increases the chance of being infected by coronavirus. There is no work for them which means no income. To top it all, there is scarcity of food.

Most of these migrant workers are from the Ganjam district in Odisha. Every other day they are hitting the streets in Surat demonstrating against the pitiable staying conditions. They are also demanding that they be provided quality food. Most of these workers belong to the textile industry where they work as daily wagers. With no money and the lack of proper food and shelter, it has been a painful existence for them.

Workers seek help from ODMMI

The workers are suffering due to the lack of proper initiatives by the Gujarat government. They are continuously sending messages to the Odisha Disaster Migration Mapping for Intervention (ODMMI) for help. ODMMI is an organisation of social activists helping out Odia people in trouble across India.

Prafulla Samantara, a spokesperson for ODMMI confirmed that they are aware of the plight of the Odia workers in Gujarat. He said they are also talking to the Odisha government to try and help the stranded labourers.

Odia lawyer blames Gujarat government

Pitambar Pradhan, an Odia lawyer in Surat said the Gujarat government must follow directives issued by the Centre to help stranded workers. Usually migrant workers use rented accommodation, pointed out Pradhan. Ten to 12 workers take on rent a flat of 100 to 120sq feet. They work in shifts. So when a group works in morning, the other team rests. Hence they do not face space crunch.

However, now the same workers are being forced to stay in a single room in large numbers. This has increased their chances of being hit by coronavirus. Hence the Gujarat government should shift them to school and colleges. Then proper social distancing will also be maintained, Pradhan pointed out. It will also prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ODMMI wants Odisha government to act

Samantara, on the other hand pointed out that the Odisha government should look into the matter. He urged the Odisha government to take up the matter with its counterparts in Gujarat. Samantara also said that the Odisha government should send representatives to Surat for the safety of the Odia workers.

ODMMI member Samantara said that it is the duty of the Odisha government to take up the responsibility of these workers. They migrated to Gujarat because they failed to get jobs in Odisha. So their livelihood and safety should be looked into, he added.

