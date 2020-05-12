Konark: As many as 16 fishermen from Puri Nolia Sahi and Chandrabhaga Nolia Sahi took the sea route to return to their native place Odisha in the wee hours Tuesday. The fishermen were stuck for days in Andhra Pradesh without basic amenities owing to the ongoing countrywide lockdown.

They reached at Chandrbhaga beach in Puri district’s Konark, 5:30 am.

The fishermen were working with a merchant in Andhra Pradesh. They were struggling for survival after the fishing operation came to a nought post lockdown. Sealed borders meant that they were not able to return by road.

With no job left, the group decided to come to their native place. As they were well aware about the sea route from Andhra Pradesh, they started journey towards Odisha after packing some rice and other eatables.

The long journey in a cramped boat, however, took its toll on the fishermen. They were dehydrated and famished at the time of their arrival in state.

Officials of district administration had prior information about the journey of the fishermen by sea. Konark and Chandrbhaga marine police received the fishermen from the beach on arrival. They were taken to a quarantine centre at the premises of Konark government hospital.

