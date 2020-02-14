Mumbai: It is often seen that fans do crazy things to get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Similar thing has been reported recently, where a diehard fan of ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan reportedly covered a distance of over 600 kilometres on his bicycle to meet him.

Bhupen Likson, 52, who is a cyclist from Tinsukia in Assam, started his journey from his native town February 8 and reached Guwahati February 13 to meet Salman who will be attending Filmfare Awards in the city.

The cyclist has already included his name in the India Book of Records for cycling 48 kilometres in 60 minutes without touching the handles.

Notably, the annual Filmfare awards will take place in Guwahati city February 15.

On professional front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Disha Patani, Gautam Gulati and Randeep Hooda.

The film is slated for an Eid 2020 release.