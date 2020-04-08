Bhubaneswar: Cremation of coronavirus victims will be conducted by the State Government as per the guidelines of the Central Government, spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said.

The announcement came after Odisha registered its first coronavirus death April 6.

Addressing a press conference, Bagchi said, cremation of bodies of those dying of coronavirus will be conducted under the supervision of the Odisha government as per protocol.

Notably, a72-year-old man, who had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar April 4, died Monday. The septuagenarian had a history of chronic hypertension.

The man reported to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar April 4 at 1.00pm with fever, and severe respiratory difficulty. He was immediately shifted to isolation ward since he was having symptoms of a suspected case of COVID 19 and treated for respiratory failure with oxygen and supporting therapy. His condition worsened and he was put on ventilator April 6, but despite all medical care, he passed away. His sample, taken on 6th April was found to be positive for COVID 19 infection by AIIMS Bhubaneswar which was subsequently sent to RMRC for re-confirmation and it was re-confirmed April 7.

As the patient was treated as a COVID 19 suspect from the very beginning, all hospital infection control and safety protocols were followed.

Standard Precautions to be followed by health care workers while handling dead bodies of Covid-19 are hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment (e.g., water resistant apron, gloves, masks, eyewear), safe handling of sharps, disinfect bag housing dead body; instruments and devices used on the patient disinfect linen and clean and disinfect environmental surfaces.

PNN