Cuttack: With COVID-19 cases dipping in Odisha from last two weeks, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has decided to host cricket matches at Barabati Stadium from December 14.

To begin with, the stadium will host a T-20 cricket series named ‘Odisha Cricket League-T-20’. This tournament will be conducted in association with TCM Sports Pvt. Ltd, informed OCA officials after a high-level meeting of office-bearers including the Finance Committee and Tournament Committee Monday.

The OCA will conduct a selection list for the OCL T-20 match.

“The selection committee of Odisha Cricket Association will select 168 cricketers who will be called for trial matches based on the performance of Vision 2024 Intra Club Tournament & BCCI matches,” said OCA in a statement.

The OCL T-20 League will involve top 84 players from Odisha who will be distributed across 6 teams. The players will be scouted from trial matches likely to be held from December 5.

All the matches of the OCL T-20 will be live-streamed through over the top app (OTT) FANCODE.

Matches will be played without spectators and subjected to the approval of the Odisha government. All the prevailing COVID-19 guideline will be followed strictly, OCA said in the statement.

