Bhubaneswar: In connection with motivational speaker and social activist Aditya Dash death case, the Odisha Crime Branch is conducting Friday polygraph test on three members of ‘People for Seva’, an NGO founded by the deceased.

The test is currently going on at the State Forensic Science Laboratory. Lie-detection tests are being conducted on Papu, Bikash and Deepu.

The Crime Branch had already conducted Thursday polygraph test on Aditya’s widow Bidyashree. During the five-hour-long grilling session, Bidyashree had to answer 70 questions.

The Crime Branch is carrying out the test after getting approval from the forensic lab.

Aditya was found dead on the railway tracks near Lingaraj Temple Road station July 7. More than 50 days have passed since his death but mystery still shrouds the case. It is still not known whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

Initially the investigation was being carried out by the Bhubaneswar GRP. However, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch as many questions remained answered even after a lengthy period following Aditya’s death. Crime Branch took over the investigation of the case, July 30.

PNN