Bhubaneswar: The state Crime Branch (CB) will take accused Akash Kumar Pathak on remand for five days from coming December 11, over pretending to be the managing director of Tata Motors Limited (TML) and duping several job seekers.

Also read: Pari murder case: Family demands stringent action against police

The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court here allowed the investigating agency Thursday to take on remand.

Notably, the TML had lodged an FIR with the Crime Branch against Akash Kumar Pathak in this regard. Akash had fraudulently taken huge sums of money from at least 124 unemployed youths by impersonating as the managing director of TML, the FIR stated.

Akash’s father and IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak was earlier arrested by the state Vigilance department on charges of amassing assets worth crores disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Akash had opened an office at his father’s government residence at Unit-9 in Bhubaneswar, from where he had been operating.

PNN