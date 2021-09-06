Bhubaneswar: The number of crimes has been increasing substantially in Odisha and around 1.34 lakh cases were registered in 2020. It should be stated here that in 2019, a total of 1.21 lakh criminal cases were registered the state, Home Minister (State) Dibya Shankar Mishra informed the House during Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly here Monday.

A total of 1,21,525 criminal cases were registered in 2019 and it went up to 1,34,243 last year, said Mishra while replying to a question raised by the legislator from Jashipur, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia.

According to a statement made by the home minister (State), Ganjam district was the second in the list of most crimes committed with 6,194 cases registered in 2019. However, last year the same district topped the list last year with 7858 crimianl cases registered. It was followed by Khurda police district with 7,674 cases and Angul police district 7,024.

Boudh police district recorded the lowest number of criminal cases with 1,131 cases registered in 2021 as against 1,186 in 2020. Cuttack district has reported a total of 4,180 criminal cases this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that BJD MLA Satya Narayan Pradhan expressed concern during Question Hour over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said that a large number of vacancies are existing in the police department and the government is not making any effort to fill them up. As a result criminal activities are on the rise in the state, Pradhan added.

PNN