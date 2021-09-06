Rairakhol: A 30-year-old woman identified as Banita Mirdha was allegedly killed in the courtyard of her house at Laindamal village under Rairakhol police limits in Sambalpur district, Sunday night. According to a source, the body of Banita was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood Monday morning by her neighbours.

On being informed, Rairakhol SDPO Prashant Kumar Meher along with IIC Surubabu Chhatria and some other police personnel immediately reached the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway.

The exact reason behind the alleged murder is yet to be ascertained.

Following primary investigation, police have detained four persons including three juveniles for interrogation. They are Hari Mirdha, his son Kalia Sanjit Mirdha, Shantanu Mirdha and Sahadev Mirdha. Meher said that the alleged murder may have taken place due to past enmity.

Police have sent Banita’s body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. A forensic team arrived at the murder spot later in the day to help in investigations.

PNN