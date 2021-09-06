Rourkela: A new medical college and hospital (MCH) constructed by NTPC in Sundargarh will start functioning from 2022. Preparations have been made for admissions in the coming academic session. This was informed Monday by Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The medical college will have 100 seats while the hospital will have 500 beds. The numbers would be increased later on for both the categories. The government has recently invited applications for recruitment to 271 different posts in the MCH, Das informed.

Also read: Unregistered clinics thrive in Nayagarh due to administrative ignorance

“As per the notification dated August 27, 2021, total 160 teaching posts (professor, associate professor, assistant professor and tutor) in 22 disciplines will be filled up in the MCH. Similarly, 85 posts have been created for appointment of non-teaching staff,” Das said.

In addition, 26 posts including dean and superintendent have been sanctioned for the MCH. The newly-created positions will be filled up as per the recruitment provisions in the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (ORV) Act.

PNN