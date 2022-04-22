Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police Friday busted a gang involved in robbery and snatching by attacking people with sharp weapons at lonely places in Bhubaneswar.

“Five members of the notorious gang including a juvenile have been arrested in this connection. The history-sheeters were members of the criminal gang and were mostly targeting people during early hours in a morning,” Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das stated.

“Members of the gang have committed as many as 17 such cases of snatching and loot in between March 2 and April 14. A special team of police was alert and on the lookout for the offenders. Earlier, our night patrolling team had intercepted the gang members April 14, but they managed to give a slip. However, Khandagiri police have nabbed five members of the group,” the DCP Dash further said.

While briefing mediapersons, Das added saying that the gang used to snatch mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. The gang was active in criminal offenses mostly in Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Nayapalli and some other areas of the Capital City.

Notably, police have recovered four motorcycles, Rs 36,000 cash, 22 mobile phones and five wrist watches from the criminals.

PNN