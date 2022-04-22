Bhubaneswar: In a bizzare incident, a woman had reportedly hired a contract killer to eliminate her husband after falling in love with her car driver. The incident has been reported from Mancheswar locality in Bhubaneswar.

Local police Friday arrested the accused woman’s paramour identified as Ashok Kumar Sahu while she and the contract killer has been on the run.

The driver belongs to Hatatota of Angul district.

A police source said that deal of Rs 1 lakh was finalised between the woman, her paramour and a contract killer identified as Jitendra.

Murder plan hatched by the love couple was foiled following arrest of the accused driver Ashok.

The victim man identified as Binayak Behera presently works as an electrical engineer in East Coast Railway (ECoR) at Mancheswar. He is the senior section engineer at railway workshop here.

Recently, Behera was transferred to ECoR office in Puri. Following which, his wife developed a relationship with Ashok.

As Ashok was taking the woman to and from her son’s school including marketplaces every day, they became close to each other.

Hence, the woman and her paramour hatched a plan to kill Behera. Previously, Ashok had attacked Behera with an iron rod April 16.

The engineer Behera had lodged an FIR at Mancheswar police station in this regard. Acting on which, police launched a probe and arrested the driver based on CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Behera’s wife and the contract killer have absconded. A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend them. During preliminary investigation, Ashok has confessed to his crime. Police are on the lookout to nab others involved in the attack.

“As per the murder plan, Jitendra and his aide had made a murderous attack on Binayak near Sports Complex in Mancheswar. However, some local youths rescued him in critical condition and admitted to a railway hospital for treatment,” a senior police official stated.

PNN