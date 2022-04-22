Jeypore: In a horrendous incident, two youths were beaten to death while another sustained grievous injuries following a clash during ‘Chaitra Parba’ celebrations at Sindhipar village under Damanjodi police limits in Koraput district early Friday morning.

The deceased youths have been identified as Purna Chandra Nayak and Debendra Kumar Jani and the critically injured as Somnath Dami, all from Jhadiguda village.

According to sources, a few youths from Jhadiguda village had been to Sindhipar to witness a cultural programme organised Thursday night as part of the celebration of the religious festival.

For reasons yet to be known, youths of the two villagers broke out in a severe altercation during the programme. Things took an ugly turn when the youths from Sindhipar attacked the other group with sharp-edged weapons.

According to an eyewitness, Purna and Debendra sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby government-run health facility. Later, they were shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Koraput. However, the two succumbed to grievous injuries while undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, another injured Somnath has been shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

On being informed about the group clash by a few local residents, Damanjodi police immediately reached the spot. Police also tried to convince the villagers and bring the situation under control.

Palpable tension still prevails in Sindhipar village with two platoons of police forces being deployed in the village to avert any further untoward incident.

Police have registered a murder case in this connection and launched a detailed probe which is underway, Damanjodi IIC Gourahari Sahu informed.

“Few villagers have been detained for quizzing. A manhaunt is on to nab the main accused who has been absconding following the incident,” IIC Sahu further said.

It is pertinent to mention, Chaitra Parba is a popular religious festival of the tribals in Koraput. Religious fervour among tribal people remains for the whole month. They wear new clothes and sacrifice animals during the festival.

PNN