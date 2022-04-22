Chandikhole: Tons of iron ore transported from mineral-rich Keonjhar mines and Sundargarh do not reach Paradip port, thanks to the mafias waiting for the minerals mid-way. The minerals do not reach Paradip port but are sold on NH-16 and NH-53 after being dispatched from Sundargarh and Keonjhar mines, reports said.

However, records are properly maintained to reflect the transport of the minerals in pen and paper and stage-manage the illegal trading of iron ore.

According to a private source, the iron ore-laden trucks mostly pass through Chandikhole Square in Jajpur district. Even the trucks which are on their way to Gopalpur Port in Ganjam pass through it.

The illegal trading is going on rampantly these days. The truckers bring the minerals and dump it alongside the NH and then sell it to mafias. There have been many arrests in recent times, but to no change in attitude by the mafias.

A few weeks ago, huge stacks of iron ore were seized from an area near Bandalo Square on NH-16 under Barchana police limits in the Jajpur district. Police had also seized the truck carrying the mineral.

Although, driver of the truck was also arrested in this connection, police have not yet reached up to mastermind in the illegal trade.

Similarly, huge stacks of iron ore were seized April 6 by special squad of Jajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR from Nuasahi locality under Jenapur police limits in the district. A man was arrested in this connection and a JCB machine engaged in the illegal trade was also seized. Jenapur police had forwarded mastermind of the prohibited activity identified as Sheikh Manan to court, the source added.

Manan belongs to Dhanmandal under Barchana police limits.

Previously, accused Manan had faced a raid in Kendrapara. When he was doing the illegal trade at Balabhadrapur locality in the district, a team of personnel from Mining department had raided his yard. On being tipped-off about it, he immediately shifted the entire stock of iron ore to elsewhere and escaped legal proceedings against him.

As a result, raid team had to return empty handed from the spot.

Likewise, in another incident of raid at Kaudakola on NH-53 under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district, the iron ore stock was shifted to some other place before the department officials reached.

Many iron ore mafias have become active on NH-16 and NH-53 in between Duburi and Paradip with local police in deep slumber.

It is known that a racket from Chandikhole has been operating the illegal trade. Even to the extent, the racket helps in transportation of iron ore to Paradip Port by preparing fake transit documents.

When contacted, Barchana IIC Sushil Kumar Nayak said, “We raid different locations on being tipped-off about the illegal trade of iron ore. However, we will henceforth be more vigilant in this regard.”

Notably, despite being contacted for views, deputy director of Jajpur Road Mining department rather avoided and did not give byte.

PNN