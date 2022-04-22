Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,979. Active caseload in the state now stands at 101.

Out of the total 11 new infections, six were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered nine cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Sambalpur registered the highest number of new cases with three persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Bolangir, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Khurda districts (two each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,11,41,929 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 14.

PNN