Chhatrapur: An ambitious road laying project which was sanctioned by the state government last fiscal year with a purpose to connect different blocks in Ganjam and Kandhamal districts has faltered due to unusual delay in land acquisition amid administrative impasse.

According to an official, the Kerubadi-Adipanga road via Bedepanga has made a little progress so far. After completion, it would have benefited hundreds of locals in the tribal-populated Kandhamal.

An agreement was inked March 17, 2022 for laying the road and it requires both forest and government lands. Delay in demarcation of the lands has halted the road project, the source added.

Superintending engineer (SE) of Rural Works department at Baliguda of Kandhamal had written letters in this regard to Sorada tehsildar in Ganjam and Daringbadi tehsildar in Kandhamal April 18.

In a similar vein, the SE has also written letters to divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam and the DFO of Baliguda in Kandhamal requesting both to expedite the project at their respective ends, with due intimation to Collectors of the two districts.

A joint inspection by the Revenue Inspectors (RIs) of Sorada and Daringbadi is needed to demarcate the patches of land required. The RW superintending engineer has asked to fix a date for inspection.

Similarly, forest rangers of Baliguda and Bhanjanagar divisions will demarcate the forest lands, the SE office letter mentioned.

Due to lack of adequate road connectivity, the tribal residents in Kandhamal district have been deprived of education and healthcare.

PNN