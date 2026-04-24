Kandhamal: A court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district Friday sentenced a man to 10 year of rigorous imprisonment for sexual harassment of a 14-year-old girl in 2025.

The court of Adhoc additional district & sessions judge (Fast Track Special Court), Phulbani, convicted the man, 19, and pronounced the verdict.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, and non-payment of the penalty will result in additional one year of rigorous imprisonment, Kandhamal SP Harisha B C said.

The court also ordered payment of Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim.

According to police, the crime was committed July 23 last year in Phulbani.

The convict was arrested on August 5, 2025, police said.

PTI