Balasore: Five persons were injured as a Kerala-bound bus overturned in Odisha’s Balasore district Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Sheragada square when the driver of the bus, in which 47 labourers from Assam were travelling to the southern state, lost control, they said.

Locals rescued the passengers and took them to nearby hospitals.

“Five seriously injured persons were taken to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. They were later shifted to hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for better treatment,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the state Transport Department arranged for train tickets for the remaining passengers, officials said.

PTI