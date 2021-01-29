Rome: The rich and the affluent have the idea that with money they can do anything. They feel that with money they have the right to break laws. It has been reported that football star Cristiano Ronaldo has recently broken coronavirus travel restrictions. Cristiano Ronaldo broke rules by travelling to a mountain resort to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Italian media reported Thursday the Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus travelled to Courmayeur to a resort. Courmayeur is situated 150 kilometres north-west of Turin which incidentally is the headquarters of Juventus. Officials of the club refused to comment on the issue when questioned. They also did not say whether Ronaldo was present in Turin or was somewhere else.

Rodriguez, who turned 27 Wednesday, apparently posted a video of the couple on a snowmobile on Instagram. She later removed it, but by that time the video of the two was picked up by several Italian news sites.

The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ newspaper said Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent Tuesday night in a hotel together. They took a ride in the snow the next morning, before returning to Turin.

Under current Italian coronavirus rules, the couple should not have left the town of Turin. They each risk a fine of 400 euros ($485). However, then the amount would be peanuts for Ronaldo, who earns in millions every week.

The 35-year-old footballer has been embroiled in coronavirus-related controversy before. He was criticised in October for travelling to Portugal while Juventus were in isolation after two virus cases. On his return to Italy, Ronaldo himself tested positive for coronavirus. Then he had to spend more than two weeks in home isolation. At the time, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora had accused the star of ‘violating’ coronavirus restrictions.