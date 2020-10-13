Lisbon: Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus. Giving this information Tuesday, the Portuguese Football Federation said that Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from the national squad for their Nations League match against Sweden to be played Wednesday.

The federation has also said that Ronaldo is currently showing no symptoms of Covid-19 and is doing well.

It should be stated here that before the resumption of the Serie A in Italy, the Juve superstar had gone into quarantine after reports surfaced that he had tested positive. However, Ronaldo had clarified that he had gone in quarantine as some other Juve footballers had tested positive for the disease.

The federation informed that that following Ronaldo’s test, the remaining players in the Portugal squad underwent new tests Tuesday. However, all the others tested negative.

The Juventus forward who has been voted the world’s top player five times played in Portugal’s goalless Nations League draw against France.

