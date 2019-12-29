Rajnagar: The annual census of crocodiles started Sunday at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district. It is being carried by a team of 23 people including wildlife personnel, crocodile researchers and experts.

DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said, “Every year we carry out the census of estuarine crocodiles and migratory birds between December and January. This year also tourists will be barred from entering the park between December 26 and January 4 to prevent noise pollution during the headcount of the reptiles.”

The crocodiles, which are amphibious in nature, are counted when they bask on land and the riverbed or when they surface in the river.

On the other hand, discussions are on to decide whether ‘Gauri’, an albino crocodile kept in solitary confinement at the park, will be released in the river or not.

