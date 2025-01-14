Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park will remain closed to tourists for eight days starting Tuesday to conduct the 2025 status survey of estuarine crocodiles and the mid-winter waterfowl census.

The Divisional Forest Offi cer (DFO) of the Rajnagar Mangrove (Forest) and Wildlife Division, Gopinath Sudarshan Yadav, stated that the prohibition on visitors has been enforced to prevent noise pollution during the survey.

This measure is intended to ensure the smooth execution of the census in a tranquil atmosphere, he added.

The headcount of saltwater crocodiles will be conducted under the supervision of Sudhakar Kar, a noted crocodile researcher, along with the DFO of the Rajnagar Mangrove (Forest) and Wildlife Division.

PNN & Agencies