Sambalpur: Fishermen found a dead crocodile near Nandapada ghat on the banks of Mahanadi in Sambalpur district Monday. On being informed, Forest department officials along with locals recovered the carcass of the reptile.

A GPS device was also found attached to the body of the crocodile. It is suspected that the eightfeet long reptile belonging to Tikarpara range in Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary might have been washed to the bank. DFO Biswanath Nilambar said that the reason for its death will be known after post-mortem. The matter is being investigated.