Jajpur: A crocodile was trapped in a fishing net laid on Kharashrota river near Rajghat bridge under Jajpur tehsil limits in Jajpur district Saturday.

According to fisherman, one of the fishermen had laid the fishing net Friday night for trapping fish.

He lifted the net Saturday morning when he saw a crocodile trapped in it. He then shouted and informed the locals.

On being informed, the locals gathered at the spot for help. The reptile was then rescued with their help.

On being informed, forest officials of Jajpur forest division reached the village. The locals then handed over the crocodile to the officials.