Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested a CRPF personnel on charges of sexually abusing a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused was identified as Bhupinder Kumar Singh, a resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The 32-year-old victim also hails from the same district in Uttarakhand.

According to sources, Singh and the complainant came in contact with each other during their college days around eight years ago. The couple soon entered into a relationship just few months after their first meeting at the college. Singh allegedly kept sexual relationship with the girl several times on the pretext of marrying her.

However, Singh who got a job in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here started avoiding the lady. He also reportedly planned to marry a different girl due to the pressure from his family members.

Finding no other way, the victim lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police here in December 2019. Police registered a case (679/19) under various sections of IPC and arrested Singh. He was later sent to judicial custody after the rejection of bail plea Monday.