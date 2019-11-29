Bhubaneswar: In an aim to ensure proper sanitation in urban areas, Chief Secretary, Friday, asked all collectors to ensure 100 per cent success in door-to-door collection of household wastes in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Holding a review meeting on solid waste management (SWM) in ULBs with collectors through video conferencing from Lok Seva Bhawan, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the collectors and ULB administration to focus on waste segregation at the source point.

Tripathy also directed them to take steps for substantial changes in attitude and behaviour of the urban dwellers with regard to disposal of solid wastes.

According to sources, 100 per cent ‘door-to-door collection of household waste’ has been achieved in 24 ULBs out of total 30 major ULBs taken up under SWM monitoring.

In the six ULBs namely Gajpati, Puri, Nayagarh, Balasore, Khurda and Bolangir, the average achievement is around 83 per cent. The Chief Secretary directed these ULB authorities to be 100 per cent compliant within 2 weeks without fail.

Housing & Urban Development Principal Secretary G Mathivathanan outlined the issues for discussion.

Similarly, the state as a whole has achieved 77 per cent success in ‘segregation of waste at the source’. Only six districts—Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Angul and Koraput have achieved 100 per cent segregation of waste at source.

Land identification, plan and estimate has been completed for construction of 308 micro processing centers ( MCCs) in 30 ULBs out of which construction work has already advanced in 96 MCCs. Construction of material recovery facility has been advanced in 62 locations of 30 ULBs. Construction of another 206 such facilities was decided in different ULBs.

The progress in engagement of Swachh Sathis for carrying forward the campaign and pursuing behavioural changes in the community was also discussed during the meeting.

It was found that a total of 1915 Swachh Sathis and 530 supervisors have already been engaged in 30 ULBs. Collectors were directed to complete engagement of another 345 Swachh Sathis and 79 supervisors in the ULBs as per their respective quota.

Tripathy further directed the collectors to take at least one review in each two weeks on progress of the works and make the ULBs 100 per cent compliant in various indicators of solid waste management within the specified period.