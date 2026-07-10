Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Anu Garg Thursday chaired the second meeting of Proactive Governance Action for Effective Resolution and Advancing Social Sector (PRAYAS), reviewing the performance of key departments to improve outcomes in health, education, nutrition and social welfare. Held at Lok Seva Bhawan, the meeting assessed the functioning of the School and Mass Education, Health and Family Welfare, and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities departments.

Senior officials, including Health Secretary Aswathy S, School and Mass Education Secretary N Thirumala Nayak and Social Welfare Director P Anvesha Reddy, attended the review. Maternal and child health remained a key focus, with officials reporting a decline in maternal mortality and institutional neonatal deaths between January and June, attributed to regular monitoring and preventive measures.

The Chief Secretary directed strict infection-control protocols, adherence to referral norms, filling of healthcare vacancies and adequate medicine supplies. District Collectors were asked to conduct monthly health reviews, inspect hospitals regularly and ensure timely corrective action, while state-level and Expert Intervention Teams will continue monitoring district-level progress.

The meeting also reviewed Odisha’s preparedness for the TB-Free India Mission 100 Days Campaign 2.0, with plans to conduct TB screening in 13,271 high-risk villages and urban wards. Districts have been directed to appoint a Class-I officer for each block to oversee implementation. In education, the Chief Secretary stressed improving foundational literacy, teacher training, re-enrolling dropouts and promptly operationalising hostels and higher secondary classes in upgraded schools, while calling for greater community participation to reduce dropout rates.

The review also covered the Nutritious Odisha Mission, with emphasis on early identification and treatment of malnourished children, improved nutrition support for mothers, breastfeeding awareness, regular growth monitoring and community outreach. Reiterating the mission’s goal of making Odisha malnutrition-free by 2029, Garg urged departments and district administrations to adopt a coordinated, result-oriented approach, saying PRAYAS should drive measurable improvements in health, education and nutrition across the state.