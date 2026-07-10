Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep sorrow and strong concern over ISKCON’s rejection of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Shri Dibyasingha Deb’s request to organise Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra abroad in accordance with the traditional Vedic date observed at the Puri Srimandir, the King of Khandapada estate, hereditary trustee of the Khandapada Jagannath Temple, and former legislator Siddhartha Shekhar Singh Mardaraj has said the development is highly unfortunate.

In a press release, Mardaraj said any violation of the rituals and ancient traditions of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath is not only disrespectful to the Odia community but also amounts to an affront to the religious sentiments of the entire Hindu society. He said that Puri Gajapati Maharaja is universally recognised as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath and as the living representative of the deity.

Therefore, ISKCON’s outright rejection of his request is extremely inappropriate and unfortunate. Mardaraj said the issue of celebrating Rath Yatra abroad should be examined seriously by the Srimandir administration, the Odisha government, and the Central government, and necessary steps should be taken. At the Khandapada Jagannath Temple, all rituals and traditions of the Puri Srimandir are strictly followed, and all festivals, including Rath Yatra, are observed accordingly, he further said.

It may be noted that in connection with the issue of changing the date of Rath Yatra abroad, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Shri Dibyasingha Deb had written to ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission (GBC) requesting reconsideration July 4. However, GBC Chairman Shri Madhusavita Das informed through email July 7 that ISKCON would not make any change in its policy and that there would be no further scope for discussion on the matter.