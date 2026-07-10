Tikiri/Rayagada: A minor girl consumed toxic wild fruit to end life after she was allegedly abducted and raped in the Bhalumaska area of Kashipur block in Rayagada district, police said Thursday. The incident occurred when she had gone to a nearby jungle to collect wild mushrooms. The minor’s health condition turned critical after consuming the fruit, and she was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The girl’s health condition was reported to be stable after administration of treatment. Later, police arrested a youth and produced him in court following a medical examination at the Kashipur health centre. The accused was identified as Gurunath Majhi, 25, son of Singu Majhi, a resident of Simer village under Kashipur police limits.

A case (172/26) has been registered in this connection. According to police, the girl’s family lives in Bhalumaska village, about 4 km from Majhi’s house. The two are distant cousins, and Majhi had reportedly visited the girl’s home on various occasions.

About a month back, Majhi allegedly took the girl to his home and kept her there for several days, promising to marry her, a proposal which she reportedly rejected. She later returned to her own home. Two days back, the girl had gone into the forest to collect wild mushrooms when Majhi allegedly abducted her again. Police said he took her to a temple, forced her into marriage and kept her at his home. The girl’s father filed a police complaint alleging abduction. Following the complaint, police IIC Dhiren Pattnaik led a team to Simer village, rescued the girl and arrested Majhi. Kashipur police IIC Dhiren Pattnaik said her statement would be recorded under Section 183 of the Indian Penal Code, after which she would be sent to a rehabilitation shelter.