CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) has announced vacancies for as many as 69 posts, including Junior Stenographer, Technical Officer, and others.

Interested candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts at ccmb.res.in from December 20, 2023 to January 20, 2024.

Recruitment details

Technician (1): 40 posts

Technical Assistant: 18 posts

Technical Officer: 5 posts

Junior Stenographer: 5 posts

Senior Technical Officer/ Medical Officer: 1 post

Educational qualification

The required education qualifications vary from post to post. Therefore, candidates are advised to visit the detailed notification to learn about the educational qualifications for the desired post.

Age limit

Here are the maximum age limits for the different advertised posts.

Junior Stenographer: 27 years old

Technician and Technical Assistant: 28 years old

Technical Officer: 30 years old

Senior Technical Officer / Medical Officer: 35 years old

