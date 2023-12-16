CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) has announced vacancies for as many as 69 posts, including Junior Stenographer, Technical Officer, and others.
Interested candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts at ccmb.res.in from December 20, 2023 to January 20, 2024.
Recruitment details
- Technician (1): 40 posts
- Technical Assistant: 18 posts
- Technical Officer: 5 posts
- Junior Stenographer: 5 posts
- Senior Technical Officer/ Medical Officer: 1 post
Educational qualification
The required education qualifications vary from post to post. Therefore, candidates are advised to visit the detailed notification to learn about the educational qualifications for the desired post.
Age limit
Here are the maximum age limits for the different advertised posts.
Junior Stenographer: 27 years old
Technician and Technical Assistant: 28 years old
Technical Officer: 30 years old
Senior Technical Officer / Medical Officer: 35 years old
PNN