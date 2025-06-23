Bhubaneswar: The State Higher Education Department, Sunday released the Phase-I second selection merit list for Undergraduate (UG) courses for the 2025–26 academic session, in which a total of 45,502 students have been shortlisted.

While the first round saw the selection of 1,75,722 students out of 2,65,590 applicants, only 79,752 students took admission.

Another 52,126 opted to slide and float, leaving a large number of seats still unfilled across various institutions.

Of the newly selected candidates in the second round, the tally stands at 17,193 in Science, 23,996 in Arts, 2,757 in Commerce, 200 in Shastri, 1,309 in self-financing courses, and 47 in Law, a total of 20,031 male, 25,468 female, and three transgender students, showcasing inclusive educational efforts.

Ravenshaw University, Cuttack has emerged as the top choice, leading across Science, Commerce and Arts in the second round too.

In the Arts stream, the university recorded the highest, 91 per cent cut-off in Political Science. In Physical Science, the university recorded a 92.80 per cent cut-off while in Biological Science, it fixed a 92.20 per cent cut-off.

In Commerce, Ravenshaw University also dominated at 89.83 per cent.

In Self-Financing courses, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar, recorded the cut-off with 87.50 per cent in Computer Science.

University Law College, Utkal University recorded 84.40 per cent for the five-year Integrated BA LLB course.

Authorities have emphasised the importance of timely reporting in the selected institutions between June 23 and June 25, from 10 am to 5 pm, to confirm their admission and complete the required formalities.

PNN