Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 outbreak in the state shows no signs of abating. Digital divide poses a herculean challenge for rural students in attending the state government sponsored online classes.

However, in such a precarious situation a group of Civic Society Organisations (CSOs) have come forward and initiated ‘remedial classes’ for rural children in Odisha with the help of its members and by engaging local youth volunteers.

Also read: Online education falters in rural Odisha

According to reports, the initiative which was operational of late here has benefited over 3,000 students in far-flung areas of 15 districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

Hundreds of volunteers of several non-profit making Atmashakti Trust, Odisha Shramajibi Mancha and Mahila Shramajibi Mancha, have been striving to facelift education in rural areas since August 10.

They have already conducted more than 175 remedial classes in these districts so far by strictly following the state government’s COVID-19 guidelines as well as social distancing norms.

This initiative was a result of a study on learning assessment of school children which was carried out by these organisations. In this study, learning levels of over 3,000 school students of Class III, Class V and Class VIII were conducted from these districts in the state.

The study report revealed abysmal condition of learning levels among school children. It required remedial classes for them to help these struggling learners shore up their basic skills which could help them catch up to their peers. In a sense, a series of lockdowns imposed by district administrations provided an opportunity for the purpose.

“Most of the parents are happy with our remedial classes as children are back to a teaching-learning environment and gradually catching up the courses from where they had left after a long gap of four months,” said a Plus II student Binay Bhoi who teaches a local group.

Over the week, these volunteers have been taking remedial classes for two hours every day with each group consisting of five to six students where classes are being conducted in joyful environments.

“Sikkim has formally adopted homeschooling where teachers visit students’ houses with all resources needed to teach them with a similar kind of our teaching-learning model. We urge the state government to follow our remedial classes module,” said Ms. Ruchi Kashyap executive trustee of Atmashakti Trust.

PNN