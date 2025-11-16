Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will organise various programmes across the state to create wide public awareness in order to reduce the number of road fatalities, Commerce and Transport (C&T) Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said Saturday, announcing that ‘Zero Fatality Fortnight’ will be observed from November 16 to 30.

Jena held discussions with the C&T department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee and Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, and gave various suggestions to achieve the zero casualty target.

It was learnt that during the fortnight, a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against traffic rule violators.

The inspection process will be tightened across the state.

“For this, a guideline has been issued by the C&T department to all the district administrations.

The enforcement programme will be intensified by the Regional Transport Office in collaboration with the district administration, police administration and other departments.

Especially, teams will be deployed at crowded places, traffic points, educational institutions, big malls and markets,” an official said, adding that action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act against those who drive recklessly on the road and create danger to themselves and others and violate the rules.

Similarly, special attention will also be paid to the identified accident-prone roads. The department has asked the district administrations to take steps to reduce accidents there.

Road engineering agencies have been asked to take active steps in this direction.

Issues like correcting defects and putting up signage on the roads have also been emphasised.

“Programmes will be taken up to make the public aware of road safety rules and the necessity of following them to save their lives. For this, efforts will be made in partnership with both government and private organisations.

Apart from this, the public will also be encouraged to save lives by providing immediate assistance to road mishap victims,” Jena said.

‘Zero Fatality Week’ has been observed in previous years. During that time, the number of road accident deaths in the state had reduced significantly.

In view of this, the department has decided to further expand this programme this time, and the state government has decided to observe the ‘Zero Fatality Fortnight’. It aims to reduce the number of road accidents and related deaths.

“This fortnight will be observed from November 16 to 30. During this time, priority will be given to four Es – Enforcement, Engineering, Education and Emergency care.

The appeal of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to ‘Return Home Safely’ or ‘Come Home Safe’ is being conveyed to the people.

Every life is precious,” Jena said, and urged all to take road safety as a collective responsibility to save every life.